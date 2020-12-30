Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Up 12% Over Last Week

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $20,381.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00294447 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $556.30 or 0.01976445 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

