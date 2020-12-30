Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €92.46 ($108.78) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €87.35.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.