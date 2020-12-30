HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €48.58 ($57.16).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €53.05 ($62.41). 49,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.42. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €54.80 ($64.47). The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.