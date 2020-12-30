Helium Market Cap Tops $78.88 Million (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Helium coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004373 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $78.88 million and approximately $856,103.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,539,148 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

