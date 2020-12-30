HeartBout (HB) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $44,290.32 and $104.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00042597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00282011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.42 or 0.02066919 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

