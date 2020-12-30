Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,301 shares of company stock worth $519,750. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after purchasing an additional 654,875 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 541,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 317,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

HCSG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 461,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

