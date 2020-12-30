Head-To-Head Contrast: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 21.85% 11.89% 6.18%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 4 2 0 2.33

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and Horizon Technology Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $43.13 million 5.54 $19.50 million $1.52 8.55

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

