Head-To-Head Contrast: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) & Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes -59.66% -2.17% -5.84% Spirit Airlines -0.26% -7.51% -2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes 1 5 4 0 2.30 Spirit Airlines 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus price target of $11.06, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes $3.37 billion 0.50 -$29.72 million $0.84 11.21 Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.63 $335.26 million $5.09 4.85

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company provides Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 16.9 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. As of June 29, 2020, it operated a fleet of 131 Boeing aircraft with 750 daily flights to approximately 100 destinations. GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

