Head to Head Comparison: Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) versus Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Risk and Volatility

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -58.65% N/A -43.59% Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.30 million 6.05 -$2.54 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.21 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides environmental, clean-technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

