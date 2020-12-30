HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

APRE stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $53.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $822,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

