HC Wainwright Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Neutral

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $20.08 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

