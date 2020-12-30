Hashgard Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,643.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. Hashgard has a market cap of $10.61 million and $123,643.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00042263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00279160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.22 or 0.02034176 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.