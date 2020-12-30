Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Shares Gap Up to $102.50

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.50, but opened at $106.50. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 17,359 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.59. The company has a market cap of £345.14 million and a P/E ratio of 60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 184.9999885 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,804.65). Also, insider Chris Birch acquired 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,906.26 ($12,942.59). Insiders have acquired 73,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,714 over the last ninety days.

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

