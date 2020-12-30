Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG) Trading Down 2.9%

Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 8,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 24,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

About Harvest Gold Co. (HVG.V) (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

