Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,428.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,668 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 231.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

