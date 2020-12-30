Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLNE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after acquiring an additional 330,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,912,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 2,864.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 239,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after acquiring an additional 201,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

