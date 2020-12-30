GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $20.54 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $20.54 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,865,250 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

