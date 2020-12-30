Gulden Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $16,992.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00445277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,318,005 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

