Gulden Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $16,992.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00445277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 531,318,005 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

