Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Shares Up 1.5%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 5,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Guided Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.