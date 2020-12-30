GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Down 7.4%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares traded down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.62 and last traded at $50.95. 4,439,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,643,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSX shares. UBS Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nomura Instinet restated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -133.39 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.55.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $289.53 million for the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. Analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.