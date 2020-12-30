GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

