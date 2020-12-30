GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.94.
GSE Systems Company Profile
