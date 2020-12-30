Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Shares of Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) fell 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 24,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 16,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Grupo Lala alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Lala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Lala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.