Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 826.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Green Plains worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $8,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Green Plains by 176.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRE. BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

