Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,894 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entergy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,442,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

