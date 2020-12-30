Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,912 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVY stock opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.34. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

