Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,937 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $16,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after acquiring an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.04. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.