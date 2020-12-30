Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Unum Group stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

