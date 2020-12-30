Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Masco worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Masco stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

