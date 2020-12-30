Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

