Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.83

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 4992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

GLDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $841.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $104,212.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

