Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.43

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $17.38. Gray Television shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 5,727 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

