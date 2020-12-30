GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Down 47.6% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,419.82 and $417.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00588117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00053852 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,988,217 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

