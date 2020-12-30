Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE) Trading Down 1.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) (LON:GTE)’s share price fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37). 1,929 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The firm has a market cap of £104.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.L) Company Profile (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

