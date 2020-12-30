Graco (NYSE:GGG) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Graco (NYSE:GGG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,136 shares of company stock valued at $16,539,010 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graco by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Graco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

