Gossip Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,639.23 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $18,639.23 and approximately $36.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00021628 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002880 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

