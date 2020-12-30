GoldMint Price Reaches $0.11 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. GoldMint has a market cap of $215,239.51 and $250.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00039101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.64 or 0.00280281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.95 or 0.02001771 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.