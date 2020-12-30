GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.17 Million

Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report $865.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $866.32 million and the lowest is $864.89 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $780.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

GDDY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,463. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

