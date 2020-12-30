Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.55 and last traded at $42.55. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10.

About Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; a range of broadband Internet, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand; and value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging and multimedia messaging, infotext, mobile internet browsing and content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services.

