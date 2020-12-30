Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Shares of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) (LON:GWI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and traded as low as $6.50. Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 85,476 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.59.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (GWI.L) Company Profile (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

