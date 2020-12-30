Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,985,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,111,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 53.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,487,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the period.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

