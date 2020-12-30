Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,985,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,111,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
Further Reading: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.