Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 113,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 38,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YLCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter.

