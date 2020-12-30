Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLP. BidaskClub downgraded Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

GLP opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $570.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

