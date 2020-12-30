Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,225. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.