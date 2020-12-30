Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,225. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

