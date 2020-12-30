GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Analysis

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 0 0 2 0 3.00

EverQuote has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.79%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $6.64 million 5.33 -$1.66 million N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 4.17 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -133.50

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Volatility & Risk

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -15.83% -1.85% -1.73% EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Summary

EverQuote beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. The company also provides sports games and role-playing games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story -based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

