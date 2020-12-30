Giant Market Capitalization Tops $69,445.13 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $69,445.13 and $5,729.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.92, $7.59, $50.68 and $33.89.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00141299 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant's total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant's official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant's official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

