Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.80

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 231.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

