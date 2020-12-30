Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Major Shareholder Sells $215,100.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

NYSE:GNK remained flat at $$7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 193,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,034. The company has a market capitalization of $298.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

