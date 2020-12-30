Gems Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Gems has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $177,681.13 and approximately $10,604.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00042794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.11 or 0.00282377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.08 or 0.02050044 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

