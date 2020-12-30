Gems Hits Market Capitalization of $179,673.35 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $179,673.35 and $43,312.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00288331 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00025931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.01979872 BTC.

Gems Token Profile

Gems (GEM) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

